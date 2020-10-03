Police appeal after boy approached by teenager carrying a knife in Tadley

A POLICE investigation has been launched in Tadley after a 12-year-old boy was twice approached by a teenager said to have a knife.

The first incident took place around 2pm on September 22, when the boy and two friends of the same age were approached by the teenager outside shops in Bishopswood Road.

The teenager was intimidating towards them and punched one of the boys in the back.

He then chased them on foot into some nearby woods.

One of the boys said he thought the teenager might have been carrying a knife, but no weapon was seen.

The second incident took place on September 28.

On that occasion, the 12-year-old boy and a friend were in the same location when they were approached by the same teenager.

The teenager challenged the 12-year-old before pushing him to the ground and was said to have a knife in his hand.

The 12-year-old, who was uninjured, managed to run to a local shop to seek refuge and the shop owner called police.

When officers attended, the suspect was no longer there.

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries and scanned the area for CCTV.

Enquiries into the assaults are ongoing and the Tadley Neighbourhood Policing Team are looking into antisocial behaviour by a group of young people around that location.

Tadley neighbourhood sergeant Lisa Kempster said: “I would like to reassure residents that we take reports of anyone carrying a knife in a public place extremely seriously and our enquiries are ongoing in relation to this.

“I would also like to urge anyone who may have witnessed what happened on either date at the Bishopswood parade of shops to please get in touch by calling 101 and quoting reference 44200369530.

“If you are aware of anything similar where a young person has been threatened or intimidated, or any incident involving someone carrying a knife in a public place, or any kind of antisocial behaviour, then please also get in touch.

“Ongoing police patrols are taking place in and around this location.

“As well as the neighbourhood team officers who are based in Tadley, there are also our response and patrol officers, roads policing and dog units, who are also on regular patrol throughout the district and can be deployed to any incident.

“As I said earlier, we would urge the community to report anything suspicious.

“If someone is in immediate danger, property is at risk of damage or a crime is in progress, always call 999.

“You can now report crime or suspicious activity online by visiting our website www.hampshire.police.uk or by going to the link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report

“Additionally there is a new facility to report antisocial behaviour using the link: https://www.hampshire.police.uk/ro/report/asb/asb-b/report-antisocial-behaviour/"