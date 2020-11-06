Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Appeal to find missing Tadley boy

13-year-old last seen on bonfire night

Hampshire Constabulary are appealing for information to find a missing boy from Tadley. 

Jamie, aged 13, was last seen by his family around 2.30pm yesterday (Thursday, November 5) and officers said they were concerned. 

They believe he is either in the Basingstoke or Reading area.

Jamie is described as being white, around 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build and has short dark hair.

Officers are carrying out enquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who knows where he is or has seen him.

Anyone with information can call 101, quoting the reference 44200429963.

