Kubota ride on lawnmower stolen in Highclere

The machine was taken over the weekend

Lawnmower stolen in Highclere

A LAWNMOWER has been stolen from Church Lane in Highclere over the weekend, police have reported.

In a tweet on Monday, Basingstoke Rural Police said that the machine was taken some time between 9am on Friday, January 1 and the same time on January 4.

It was described as a red/orange Kubota ride on lawnmower.

Anyone with any information about the missing machine should contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44210003333.

