Kubota ride on lawnmower stolen in Highclere

Lawnmower stolen in country lane
Wed, 06 Jan 2021
A LAWNMOWER has been stolen from Church Lane in Highclere over the weekend, police have reported.
In a tweet on Monday, Basingstoke Rural Police said that the machine was taken some time between 9am on Friday, January 1 and the same time on January 4.
It was described as a red/orange Kubota ride on lawnmower.
Anyone with any information about the missing machine should contact the police on 101, quoting crime reference number 44210003333.
***STOLEN*** sometime between 01/01 09:00 and 04/01 09:00 a red/orange Kubota ride on lawn mower from #ChurchLane in #Highclere. Any information please contact Police. Crime ref. is 44210003333. (16173)— B'stoke Rural Police (@BstokeRuralCops) January 4, 2021
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News