Police dealing with traffic incident near Tadley
Fri, 08 Jan 2021
Police are dealing with a road traffic incident near Tadley.
The B3051 between Tadley and Ashford Hill is currently closed.
The Basingstoke Rural Police Twitter account said: "Please avoid the area if you can. Road closures are in place on the B3051 junction of both Brimpton Road and Ashford Hill Road".
***Traffic Alert*** we are dealing with a RTI on the B3051 between #Tadley and #AshfordHill. Please avoid the area if you can. Road closures are in place on the B3051 junction of both Brimpton Road and Ashford Hill Road. (16173) pic.twitter.com/Fe6n0TaEWS— B'stoke Rural Police (@BstokeRuralCops) January 8, 2021
