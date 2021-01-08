Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Police dealing with traffic incident near Tadley

Road currently closed

Police dealing with traffic incident near Tadley

Police are dealing with a road traffic incident near Tadley. 

The B3051 between Tadley and Ashford Hill is currently closed. 

The Basingstoke Rural Police Twitter account said: "Please avoid the area if you can. Road closures are in place on the B3051 junction of both Brimpton Road and Ashford Hill Road". 

