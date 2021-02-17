Newbury News Ltd. Print-Digital-Social

Appeal to find missing man last seen in Burghclere

Hampshire Constabulary concerned for 30-year-old from Basingstoke

Police are appealing for information about a missing man. 

Charles Knight was last seen leaving his parents' house in Burghclere at around 8.30am this morning (Wednesday, February 17).

The 30-year-old, from Basingstoke, is described as white with tanned skin, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, slim, with dark hair and a beard. He also has a number of tattoos on his arms and hands.

Mr Knight was last seen wearing a green jacket, green cap, black trousers and walking boots.

Hampshire Constabulary said that they and Mr Knight's family were growing increasingly concerned for his safety and are now asking the public to report any sightings.

If you have seen Mr Knight, please call 101, quoting incident 44210059947.

Dial 999 in the event of an emergency.

