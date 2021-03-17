Tadley firefighters called to Baughurst blaze

Firefighters rescued a man from a house fire in Baughurst in the early hours of today (Wednesday).

Crews from Tadley Fire Station were called to a kitchen fire at a property in O'Bee Gardens at 1.08am.

Neighbours had heard the smoke alarm, called 999 and rushed to help move their cars to make it easier for the emergency service vehicles to arrive.

Firefighters entered the property and rescued an unconscious man before extinguishing the fire.

They said that the man regained consciousness and was checked over on scene by South Central Ambulance Service crews.

The property, and neighbouring ones, were then ventilated.

In a social media post, Tadley Fire Station said: "Massive thanks for all the neighbours who not only heard the smoke alarm and dialled 999 but also moved all their cars to help our access and gave us very information on scene."