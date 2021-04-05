Tadley community centre set for a makeover

A COMMUNITY centre in North Hampshire will be getting a makeover after plans to improve its entrance and foyer were approved.

The Link, in Newchurch Road, Tadley, which is owned by Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council, will be getting a new entrance lobby and entrance foyer area, including aluminium-framed, double-glazed front and side windows, along with automated entrance doors.

The application was approved on March 19.

A report put together by planning officer Bethan Wallington said: “The front extension would be visible from the public realm and would replace the existing lobby.

“The new lobby would be contemporary in appearance, differing from the existing building.

“However, the overall design concept is considered acceptable.

“As such, it is considered there would be no adverse harm to the street scene or wider character of the area.

“The proposed development by virtue of size, design and siting would not dominate or compete with the character of the existing community building.

“The extensions would appear as proportionate and sympathetic additions and would not result in overdevelopment of the site.”

The Link – which was previously called the Community Centre until a re-branding in 2017 – is run by the Tadley and District Community Association for the benefit of the local community, and has halls to rent out for activities and functions.

The original centre was opened in 1958 and was a former US airforce gymnasium, which was part of the former Second World War airfield at Aldermaston. The existing building replaced the original centre in 1994.