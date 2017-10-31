Make Alicia's 10th birthday special

A SPEEN mother is asking for the public to shower her severely disabled daughter in love on December 7, her 10th birthday – one her family never thought she’d see.

Alicia Jordaan has quadriplegic cerebral palsy, cortical blindness, epilepsy, is gastric fed twice a day and is dependent on round-the-clock care.

Consultants didn’t think she’d live past the age of three and told her mother Vikki that her daughter was unlikely to survive being ventilated again.

Despite numerous hospital visits, chest infections, pneumonia and seizures, Alicia has defied the odds.

Mrs Jordaan told the Newbury Weekly News: “Our daughter is one of strongest, bravest little girls we know.

“We honestly didn’t think, with all the problems she has had, that we still would have her now.

“She’s an incredible little girl and she has such fight in her. Everyone falls in love with her. I’m proud to call her mine.

“We have got to a stage that we never knew we would.

“We are yet to decide on how we are going to celebrate her birthday this year, but the one wish I have for her is to have loads and loads of birthday cards.

“So, with her birthday coming up, I want to try and spread the word, as big as I can, to shower her in cards and showered in love.

“That would mean so much.”

Mrs Jordaan added: “She’s made me who I am today.

“I dream of seeing her at her prom and getting married, but unfortunately I’m not going to get to see that.

“We don’t look at tomorrow, we look at today, one day at a time.

“She has surprised so many people, ourselves included.

“I’m hoping that people will help to make our wish of showering her in cards come true.”

Mrs Jordaan put her appeal on Facebook recently and has received more than 40 cards since.

She has two other children, 12-year-old Dylan and seven-year old Christopher.

Sadly, Mrs Jordaan lost her other daughter in 2004, when she was 36 weeks pregnant.

If you would like to send Alicia a 10th birthday card, please post it to Vikki Ann, Marlyns, Bath Road, Speen, Newbury, RG14 1RG.