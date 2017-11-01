go

Amy's moving tribute to late husband

The widow of popular Silchester man wants to raise £100 for every year of his life

Charlotte Booth

Charlotte Booth

THE widow of a popular Silchester man who died unexpectedly at home wants to raise £100 for every year of his life forMovember. 

Father-of-one Gareth Donnelly, a wicketkeeper for Silchester Cricket Club, died on July 9 after surviving two open-heart surgeries and testicular cancer in 2009.

Amy Donnelly, Gareth’s widow, has set up a Movember team to raise money for the Movember Foundation. 

She said: “Gareth loved doing it. He liked the handlebar moustache best and would go to weddings and parties like it.

“I stopped organising things in November, so we didn’t have to go out. Last year when he did it, I was pregnant and worried the baby would be born and he would be in all the pictures with a handlebar moustache.

“It was a charity he had first-hand experience of and would be proud that I am doing this.”

During the month of November, men are encouraged to grow a moustache and raise money for the charity.

Mrs Donnelly said: “I want to raise £3,700 as it is £100 for every year of his life. Hopefully we can do this every year.” 

The Movember Foundation tackles men’s health issues including prostate cancer, testicular cancer, mental health and suicide prevention, with the aim of preventing men from dying too young. 

To donate or take part go to https://uk.movember.com/mospace/13560258

