Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Three teenagers are in police custody following a hit and run in Thatcham last night (Tuesday).
A man in his 20s is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the collision in the Broadway at around 9.20pm.
Police responded to reports that a Vauxhall Corsa had collided with the man and driven off.
The car was detained by police and three of the occupants, two aged 17 and one aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
The three males are currently in custody.
Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1799 31/10.
Louise
01/11/2017 - 17:05
I bet he won't get charged with dangerous driving and that it'll be reduced to careless driving on instructions of Crown Prosecutors.
Justin S
01/11/2017 - 12:12
Having seen the younger kids there, riding bikes across a busy A4 and causing drivers to swerve to avoid them and then stick their fingers up at the drivers, shows the level of brains the local kids have hanging out in the Broadway in the evenings. This then becomes worse as they get older and have cars . I went into Thatcham at lunchtime on Saturday and was like a morgue , as the food shops hadn't opened and there is nothing else other than betting shops now. Such a bleak future, Thatcham as a community village is becoming.
Ihavenonickname
01/11/2017 - 11:11
So that's another unruly young driver off the roads for a while. A driving test to retake and a huge insurance bill to pay for many years ahead. Pity about his mates who, no doubt encouraged his stupid actions! They'll probably get off Scott Free!
