Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Three teenagers are in police custody following a hit and run in Thatcham last night (Tuesday).

A man in his 20s is being treated in hospital for injuries sustained in the collision in the Broadway at around 9.20pm.

Police responded to reports that a Vauxhall Corsa had collided with the man and driven off.

The car was detained by police and three of the occupants, two aged 17 and one aged 18, were arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

The three males are currently in custody.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference 1799 31/10.