Crossfit members raise £2k from marathon Wodathon

CROSSFIT Aldermaston took part in a 24-hour Wodathon to help raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Research and The Basing Unit – the specialist cancer unit in North Hampshire.

Sixty members of the club participated in 24 Crossfit workouts, drumming up a total of £2,242.66.

Each workout lasted between five and 30 minutes.

Around 20 people completed all 24 workouts, with 40 members popping in and out to complete as many as they were able to.

The youngest member to complete all 24 workouts was 14 years old.

Crossfit Aldermaston member Ed Smith organised the event as part of a fundraising campaign after his girlfriend, Anna Cassell, was diagnosed with bowel cancer.

The disease has spread to Miss Cassell’s liver and lungs and she is receiving chemotherapy to help stop the further spread of the cancer.

Despite this, Miss Cassell participated in the Wodathon, completing three workouts on Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning.

Mr Smith said: “She’s totally amazing.”

The next event will be a Crossfit competition at Aldermaston on Sunday, which will see several teams from across the South of England and as far afield as Manchester compete while raising money.

This will be followed by the Three Fan Dance which is a 24km-route in the Brecon Beacons.

Competitors will have to go up and over Pen y Fan – the highest peak in Wales – carrying 35lbs.

They will do this three times in two days, covering a total distance of 72km (44.7 miles).

Mr Smith said: “If you are going to do something, do it properly.

“I’m really nervous about January. It’s going to be hideously hard.”

“I initially was aiming to raise £2,500, but got that in three hours so I changed it to £5,000 and in less than 24 hours I had raised £8,000, so I upped it to £20,000.”

This target has been smashed again, with the current total standing at £20,235.

He said: “During the Wodathon my phone kept pinging with notifications of all the donations.

“I’m not going to up it again as people have worked hard to raise that much money.

“Anything over £20,000 is a bonus.”

To donate, go to www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/tridentfandance