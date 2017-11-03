go

Cheers! Inn at Home win beer award

Newbury craft beer specialist recognised at Celebrate British Beer Awards

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

NEWBURY’S craft beer specialist Inn at Home has been celebrating after being named Best Beer Retailer in the South of England.

The store, which is based in Bartholomew Street, specialises in beer, ales, wines, spirits and cigars.

It was recognised at the Celebrate British Beer Awards, held at the House of Commons.

Marks & Spencer was among the winners, along with a host of top independent beer shops from across the UK.

Several MPs and the great and good of the beer industry attended the event, which was organised by trade magazine Drinks Retailing News.

The All-Party Parliamentary Beer Group, led by Mike Woods MP, partnered Drinks Retailing News in hosting the awards.

A panel of judges comprising some of the most respected names in the industry voted for the winners.

  • bruin the bear

    03/11/2017 - 09:09

    WE need more independent shops like this

