RSPCA appeal for information after dog found with "awful injuries"

A DOG found with “awful injuries” in a West Berkshire village is thought to have been used in illegal activity such as badger baiting, the RSPCA has said.

According to officers from the animal welfare charity the greyhound-type dog was in a "horrendous state" when found by a member of the public in Burghfield on Sunday (October 29) with blood-stained bite marks on his face, injuries to his leg and was unable to close his mouth.

A veterinary examination of the dog suggests the injuries are consistent with those commonly sustained in illegal badger baiting or hunting activity.

The RSPCA is appealing for information.

RSPCA inspector Sophie Daniels said: “This poor dog was found in a horrendous state, with a de-gloved lower jaw – meaning the skin had been ripped from his muzzle.

“He also had leg wounds and many old scars on his face.

“Veterinary inspection confirmed the dog’s awful injuries were consistent with illegal activity, potentially hunting or badger baiting.”

She added: “Anyone with information about how this dog was found in the Burghfield area of Reading with horrific injuries on 29 October is urged to contact our inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018. Calls are treated in confidence.”

Microchip details traced the dog back to its previous owners in South Wales who according to the RSPCA were horrified to hear of how the dog had been found.

They have since taken the dog back into their care.