Fundraiser thanked for years of support to Royal Berkshire Hospital

Quiz master started fund in wife's memory 17-years ago

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

A WIDOWER from Speen who set up a charity fund to honour his wife’s memory has been recognised for his 17 years of fundraising.  

David Church (pictured right) created the Maureen Church Fund after his wife died three days before Christmas in 1999, following a long battle with severe diabetes.

On July 1, 2000, Mr Church held his first quiz to officially launch the Maureen Church Fund.

He has been holding quizzes since it began, raising £4,500 for the fund for the Royal Berkshire Hospital. 

Seventeen years and more than 14,000 questions later, Saturday marked the 146th quiz and special presentation to Mr Church, who has served as quiz master for all events in that time.

Mr Church received a framed certificate and a letter of thanks, along with a picture of the recently-refurbished and re-opened rest room in Victoria Ward, from charity director of the RBH Ian Thomson at the Wash Common Community Centre.

Mr Church said that, so long as people wished to keep coming, he would endeavour to continue running the fund and the quiz nights.

Profits raised on Saturday night will be donated towards a future project at the hospital.

