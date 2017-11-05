Wash Common church gives thanks to the renewables

FAITH in renewable energy was marked at a service at St George’s Church, Wash Common, earlier this month.

The vicar of the Newbury South Benefice, the Rev Becky Bevan, held a service to dedicate and give thanks for the recently completed work on the north side piazza at the Andover Road church.

The work provides a disabled-friendly entrance to the community meeting room inside the church, as well as a safe emergency exit.

Cycle racks for at least six adult bikes, as well as security for children’s bicycles, are also included.

The racks are also available to visitors to the adjacent Falkland School.

This disabled access and cycle provision fulfils the commitment that St George’s has made to be open and accessible to the whole community and to encourage alternative modes of transport.

The works mark the completion of the St George’s Renewable Energy Project that began in 2010.

The church said that the project had transformed the building from a cold and draughty one into a warm and welcoming energy efficient carbon-neutral community facility.

St George’s now generates its own renewable electricity and heating through a ground source heat pump.

The service was attended by Lionel Voke of the Berkshire Freemasons Charity, which contributed £1,000 to the project.

After the service, Mr Voke presented a cheque to the vicar, along with Bruce Blaine and John Gardner, who have been closely involved with the Renewable Energy Project.

The service was also attended by mayor of Newbury David Fenn and mayoress Marion Fenn, who are members of the congregation at St George’s.