RBL Poppy Appeal is up and running

MORE than 7,400 people were treated to a top afternoon of entertainment at the Worthington Armed Forces Raceday at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday.

For the 10th consecutive year, the racecourse offered free tickets to members of the Armed Forces and Royal British Legion for its final Flat meeting of the season.

To mark the 10th anniversary, in conjunction with Berkshire’s Royal British Legion, all runners carrying the Number 10 wore specially-designed number cloths for the seven-race card.

Racegoers were also encouraged to pay a visit to Newbury’s ‘Poppy Field’, located inside the main grandstand, where local primary and secondary school pupils created free-standing poppies in honour of all those who fell during the First and Second World Wars.

Worthington’s Armed Forces Raceday also played host to the launch of the 2017 Poppy Appeal for Berkshire and Vale of White Horse RBL.

This took place prior to the start of the races, with a ceremonial poppy presentation delivered by the Royal British Legion’s Parachute Display Team, accompanied by the band of the Waterloo Band and Bugles of the Rifles.

Chief executive at Newbury Racecourse, Julian Thick, said: “Armed Forces Raceday is a brilliant finale to the flat season which has now been going for 10 years.

“In partnership with the Royal British Legion, the day both honours the efforts of our Armed Forces personnel, and it is also a fantastic day out for all the family.

“Our thanks extend to sponsors Worthington’s who have supported this day since 2011, along with Bathwick Tyres.”

Best Solution won the feature race of the day, the Group Three Worthington’s Stakes, ridden by Pat Cosgrave.