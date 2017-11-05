go

Dogs trust shops for some home comforts

£1,000 treat, courtesy of Pets at Home VIP club

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

PETS at Home VIP Club members chose Dogs Trust Newbury as their charity, giving it £1,000 of VIP lifelines to spend in store on anything. 

The trust’s designated shopper for the day was six-year-old Roxy, a Staffordshire bull terrier, who barely pawsed for thought as she perused the aisles at Newbury Pets at Home. 

Store manager Kevin Sermon said: “We loved having Roxy come and visit the store.

“She was a very determined shopper, wanting only the best for her and the dogs at the rehoming centre.

“Her very full trolley looks like she found lots to delight them all.

“Our VIP Club members have responded really positively to be able to donate lifelines to their chosen charities, so we’re hoping this will be the first of many visits from Dogs Trust residents.”

Roxy’s challenge was to find all the things that she and her four-legged chums at Newbury’s Dogs Trust needed. 

Rehoming centre manager Nicki Barrow said: “The generosity of the Pets at Home VIP Club members will make such a difference to all the dogs in our care at the moment.

“We endeavour to make our rehoming centre a home-from-home while the dogs wait to meet their new families, so we like to fill it with lots of home comforts, like comfy blankets or their favourite toys.

“After this shopping trip we’re going to be spoilt for choice.

“On behalf of all the dogs, a huge waggy-tailed thank you.”

