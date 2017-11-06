go

Last orders at Rising Sun

Owners of Stockcross pub announce closure

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Last orders at Rising Sun

THE Rising Sun in Stockcross has called last orders for the last time.

Landlords Dave and Chrissy Payne said on the pub’s Facebook page: “We have thought long and hard about this for some time now, but we have now decided to close the pub.

“To our fabulous and loyal customers, please take this as a personal thank you.

“Your support and custom has been second to none and we have met some truly wonderful people and would like to wish you all well.

“So now it’s ‘Time Gentlemen time, please drink up’.”

The pub closed on October 31.

The couple took over the pub in 2015 after its previous owner, West Berkshire Brewery, described it as a “loss-making venue”.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

News

Wildlife volunteers core to conservation
News

Wildlife volunteers core to conservation

BBOWT workers recognised with lifetime achievement awards

 
Last orders at Rising Sun
News

Last orders at Rising Sun

Owners of Stockcross pub announce closure

 
News

£4.8k boost for Living Paintings

 
News

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

 
News

Planners make decision on application for new homes in Lambourn

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33