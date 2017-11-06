Last orders at Rising Sun

THE Rising Sun in Stockcross has called last orders for the last time.

Landlords Dave and Chrissy Payne said on the pub’s Facebook page: “We have thought long and hard about this for some time now, but we have now decided to close the pub.

“To our fabulous and loyal customers, please take this as a personal thank you.

“Your support and custom has been second to none and we have met some truly wonderful people and would like to wish you all well.

“So now it’s ‘Time Gentlemen time, please drink up’.”

The pub closed on October 31.

The couple took over the pub in 2015 after its previous owner, West Berkshire Brewery, described it as a “loss-making venue”.