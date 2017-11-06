£4.8k boost for Living Paintings

go

Santander makes 'fantastic' charity donation

KINGSCLERE-based charity Living Paintings has received a £4,800 boost from the Santander Foundation. 

Living Paintings enables blind and partially-sighted people to read through their Touch to See range of books.

These include children’s classics such as Peppa Pig, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, The Gruffalo and Stick Man.

Living Paintings chief executive Camilla Oldland, said: “To receive this grant is just fantastic. I know that what our charity does transforms the lives of the blind children we reach. 

“No longer do they feel isolated and alone, but, thanks to our books, they can join in and gain a love of reading alongside their sighted friends.

“There is no greater gift and it is only made possible by grants such as this from the Santander Foundation.”

The donation is part of the Santander Foundation’s Discovery Grants programme, which offers funding to UK charities or projects that help disadvantaged people in local communities.

Branch manager at the Santander Berkshire branch, Donna Petersen, said: “The Santander Foundation makes hundreds of donations every year to good causes throughout the UK.

“Our branch is committed to playing a key part in the community and we are delighted to be supporting Living Paintings and hope the donation makes a real difference to local people.”

The grant will help cover the costs of sending Touch to See books from the Living Paintings free postal library to children living in Berkshire. 

