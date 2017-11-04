go

Vodafone home win at Newbury FC

Volunteers help spruce up club house

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Vodafone home win at Newbury FC

NEWBURY Football Club’s clubhouse in Faraday Road has been given a much-needed sprucing up by a team of volunteers from Vodafone.

Around 25 employees from the telecoms giant, whose HQ is based in Newbury, took part in the team challenge organised by Volunteer Centre West Berkshire.

The group tackled the task of improving the outside of the building by repainting the exterior and fixing new plastic cladding, breathing new life into the facility.

The Vodafone Foundation also contributed towards the cost of the materials and equipment used on the day.

Team member Annette McGowan said: “The day was a huge success.

“The transformation of the outside was fantastic.

“The team worked very hard to achieve the results we got.

“Many thanks to the volunteer centre for helping to arrange the day and to local suppliers – HSS Hire, Buildbase and The Fascia Place – for ensuring we had the tools, materials and equipment needed to make it happen.”

As well as organising volunteer days, Volunteer Centre West Berkshire also offers direct services for elderly, infirm and vulnerable people, including Newbury Community Car Scheme, Newbury Handybus, Newbury Shopmobility and Village Agents.

More information can be found at www.volunteerwestberks.org.uk

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

West Berkshire boy caught with child sex images

Court

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

Thatcham teen convicted after creating stun gun

Thatcham teen convicted after creating stun gun

News

Series of road closures 'clogging up' Thatcham
Thatcham

Series of road closures 'clogging up' Thatcham

Residents and councillors question roadworks co-ordination

 
RBL Poppy Appeal us up and running
News

RBL Poppy Appeal is up and running

Thousands attend launch at Newbury Racecourse's Armed Forces Day

 
News

Vodafone home win at Newbury FC

 
Hampshire

 
News

RSPCA appeal for information after dog found with "awful injuries"

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33