Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

A LODGER who stole thousands of pounds from his landlords and fellow tenants has been jailed for two years.

Sneak thief Laurie Peter Tanner crept into lodgers’ rooms and helped himself to their cash and goods, as well as taking advantage of his kindly Donnington landlords.

During a sentencing hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, October 27, the judge said he had considered suspending the jail term.

But, in an unusual step, one of his victims – Tanner’s former landlady – Christine Roberts of Wantage Road, Donnington – asked to address the court.

After hearing her damning testimony, Recorder Michael Heslop QC said Tanner, of Denton Road, Thatcham, must go straight to prison.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed ‘Dapper’, went pale, but looked straight ahead as sentence was passed.

Nigel Daley, prosecuting, said the former account manager at Tickitape adhesive specialists in Bone Lane, Newbury, had pocketed anything up to £10,000.

The court heard that, while he was a lodger at their home, David and Christine Roberts had tried to make him comfortable, treating him almost as one of the family.

He repaid the pair, both in their 70s, by withholding rent, stealing blank cheques and a credit card and then fleecing them of thousands of pounds.

To add insult to injury, the court heard, Tanner then forged a reference from Mr Roberts to gain new accommodation in Gaywood Drive, Newbury.

