go

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

Thief jailed for two years after stealing from landlords and fellow tenants

John Garvey

Reporter:

John Garvey

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

A LODGER who stole thousands of pounds from his landlords and fellow tenants has been jailed for two years.

Sneak thief Laurie Peter Tanner crept into lodgers’ rooms and helped himself to their cash and goods, as well as taking advantage of his kindly Donnington landlords.

During a sentencing hearing at Reading Crown Court on Friday, October 27, the judge said he had considered suspending the jail term.

But, in an unusual step, one of his victims – Tanner’s former landlady – Christine Roberts of Wantage Road, Donnington – asked to address the court.

After hearing her damning testimony, Recorder Michael Heslop QC said Tanner, of Denton Road, Thatcham, must go straight to prison.

The 27-year-old, nicknamed ‘Dapper’, went pale, but looked straight ahead as sentence was passed.

Nigel Daley, prosecuting, said the former account manager at Tickitape adhesive specialists in Bone Lane, Newbury, had pocketed anything up to £10,000.

The court heard that, while he was a lodger at their home, David and Christine Roberts had tried to make him comfortable, treating him almost as one of the family.

He repaid the pair, both in their 70s, by withholding rent, stealing blank cheques and a credit card and then fleecing them of thousands of pounds.

To add insult to injury, the court heard, Tanner then forged a reference from Mr Roberts to gain new accommodation in Gaywood Drive, Newbury.

For more on the court proceedings see the Newbury Weekly News. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

News

Wildlife volunteers core to conservation
News

Wildlife volunteers core to conservation

BBOWT workers recognised with lifetime achievement awards

 
Last orders at Rising Sun
News

Last orders at Rising Sun

Owners of Stockcross pub announce closure

 
News

£4.8k boost for Living Paintings

 
News

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

 
News

Planners make decision on application for new homes in Lambourn

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33