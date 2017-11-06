go

Planners make decision on application for new homes in Lambourn

Parish council and villagers had objected to development

John Garvey

PLANNERS have refused permission to build five new homes in Lambourn.

The applicant is listed as the Barro Settlement – based at Sheepdrove Organic Farm – and the homes were proposed for land off Newbury Road.

Lambourn Parish Council lodged a formal objection, citing the potential adverse impact on the Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

One villager also objected, claiming that inadequate consultation had been undertaken and warning of the scheme’s visual impact.

The objection concluded that the village “does not need five large houses, but smaller, more affordable ones for the racehorse industry”.

According to a design and access statement prepared for the developers, the five detached two-storey homes would have provided homes which “combine traditional features with more distinctive contemporary characteristics”.

It added: “The new houses will settle comfortably into their surroundings with familiar materials such as high-quality brickwork, slate roofs and sustainably-sourced timber cladding, combining well with the extensive use of aluminium framed glazing.

“South-facing roofs will feature photovoltaic panels as part of a holistic approach to sustainable construction.”

A planning officer’s report conceded that “in environmental terms, there is no doubt, notwithstanding the fact that the site is allocated in the Development Plan, a degree of visual harm will flow in the AONB, although the overall impact will be low”.

It added: “In addition there will be a small impact on local traffic flows.

“It is regarding the lack of social housing as a benefit, as required by policy, that the application is rejected.”

