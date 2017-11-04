go

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Police appeal for witnesses to come forward

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

Witnesses to an affray in Newbury, which police believe lead to two men being chased down a main road, are being sought.

Five men have been arrested in connection with the incident and have been released under investigation. 

Officers were called to an altercation in Craven Dene at 5pm on Saturday, October 28, which then moved onto the A4.

Investigating officer PC Petar Stoyanov said: “I am appealing for information about this incident, and would like to hear from anyone who witnessed.

“We believe that two of the people involved in the altercation were chased along Bath Road by offenders in a red Transit van and a silver Suzuki Splash, so it may be that people witnessed this.

“If you have any details which you think could relate to this incident, please call the Thames Valley Police non-emergency number on 101.”

No one was injured.

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference number 43170320928 or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

