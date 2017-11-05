go

Thatcham garage destroyed by car

Driver taken to hospital

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Thatcham garage destroyed by car

A garage in Thatcham has been "pretty much destroyed" after a car crashed into it in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Newbury were called at 2.30am to to the address in Draper Close. 

Crew manager Mike Wilson said that the Audi TT had come off The Moors and driven into the back of the double garage.

"The impact on the double garage has pretty much destroyed the double garage and the car," he said.

"One wall has practically gone."

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital. 

No one else was injured. 

Firefighters spent an hour securing the scene and making sure the area was safe. 

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

Thatcham

Thatcham garage destroyed by car
Thatcham

Thatcham garage destroyed by car

Driver taken to hospital

 
Thatcham level crossing to be closed over three weekends
Thatcham

Traffic reminder - Thatcham level crossing

First of two closures

 
Thatcham

Series of road closures 'clogging up' Thatcham

 
Thatcham

Thatcham boy launches appeal to help district's homeless

 
News

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

4comments

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33