Thatcham garage destroyed by car

A garage in Thatcham has been "pretty much destroyed" after a car crashed into it in the early hours of this morning.

Firefighters from Newbury were called at 2.30am to to the address in Draper Close.

Crew manager Mike Wilson said that the Audi TT had come off The Moors and driven into the back of the double garage.

"The impact on the double garage has pretty much destroyed the double garage and the car," he said.

"One wall has practically gone."

The driver of the vehicle was taken to hospital.

No one else was injured.

Firefighters spent an hour securing the scene and making sure the area was safe.