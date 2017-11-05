go

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Reading man in police custody

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

police

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from head injuries in Calcot.

The 30-year-old woman was found with serious head injuries at a property in Windsor Way at 3.30pm yesterday (Saturday).

She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards and police have launched a murder investigation.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and a post mortem was carried out today.

A 32-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

A scene watch is in place at the property while officers continue the investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Justin Fletcher, said: “I understand that people in the community will be very concerned about this incident, but I would like to reassure them that we are in the process of carrying out a full investigation, and that we have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

“People in the area will likely see an increased police presence while officers are at the site.

“If anyone has any details which could relate to this incident, I would ask that they call 101.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '43170328625', or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Teenagers arrested following hit and run in Thatcham

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Five men arrested following an affray in Newbury

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

Director of Thatcham curry house who employed illegal workers disqualified

News

Murder investigation launched in Calcot
News

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Reading man in police custody

 
Thatcham garage destroyed by car
Thatcham

Thatcham garage destroyed by car

Driver taken to hospital

 
News

Fundraiser thanked for years of support to Royal Berkshire Hospital

 
News

Wash Common church gives thanks to the renewables

 
News

Dogs trust shops for some home comforts

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33