Murder investigation launched in Calcot

A murder investigation has been launched after a woman died from head injuries in Calcot.

The 30-year-old woman was found with serious head injuries at a property in Windsor Way at 3.30pm yesterday (Saturday).

She was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards and police have launched a murder investigation.

The woman’s next of kin have been informed and a post mortem was carried out today.

A 32-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is currently in police custody.

A scene watch is in place at the property while officers continue the investigation.

Investigating officer, Detective Superintendent Justin Fletcher, said: “I understand that people in the community will be very concerned about this incident, but I would like to reassure them that we are in the process of carrying out a full investigation, and that we have made an arrest in connection with the incident.

“People in the area will likely see an increased police presence while officers are at the site.

“If anyone has any details which could relate to this incident, I would ask that they call 101.”

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting reference '43170328625', or contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111