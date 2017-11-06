go

Kintbury level crossing works over-run

Crossing scheduled to re-open today will remain shut

John Herring

Reporter:

John Herring

Contact:

01635 886633

Road closure for Sunday at Kiintbury rossin sign has English and Welsh on it

People travelling through Kintbury will have to allow extra time for journeys today, owing to over-running engineering works.

Network Rail had been conducting crossing tests and barrier repairs over the weekend and the work was scheduled to be finish this morning.

However, a spokesman for Network Rail, James Crook, said: "Our contractors have been unable to return the road surface to a safe standard following track renewal work this weekend at the level crossing in Kintbury, and as such the crossing will not re-open to motorists and pedestrians today.

“Passengers arriving at platform 1 wishing to travel eastbound should travel to Hungerford and change to a service towards Newbury, and passengers wishing to travel westbound from platform 2 should travel to Newbury and join a service travelling toward Hungerford.

"Passengers should check their journey before travelling at www.nationalrail.co.uk  

“We understand that this will cause inconvenience to passengers and motorists and we would like to apologise to anyone affected by this.”

Kintbury and Marsh Benham level crossing will be closed overnight for four consecutive nights from tonight (November 6).

The closures will be in place between 10pm and 6pm.

