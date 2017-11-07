Mayor's coffee morning raises £400

THE Newbury mayor’s coffee morning has raised £405.68 for the NWN Over-80s Parcel Fund.

The popularity of the event, held at Newbury Town Hall on Saturday, has been credited to mayoress Marion Fenn’s “incredible cake baking skills”.

Newbury Town Council’s civic manager, Joyce Lewis, said: “The mayoress really does bake and ice some wonderful cakes.”

The coffee morning, which mayor David Fenn attended, is the first in a series of fundraising activities to raise money for the Parcel Fund.

The next event is a junior school quiz on Tuesday, November 7, at Chieveley Primary School, where competitive Year 5 and 6 children from across West Berkshire will compete to win the David Stephenson Trophy.

This is closely followed by the annual sports quiz night on Thursday, November 23, at the Bowlers Arms in Wash Common.

Collect a team of four together, book your place for a great night out and go along to test your brain cells while raising money for a good cause.

See the sports pages of the NWN for an application form.

Donations have already started flooding in for the Parcel Fund and the Newbury Weekly News would like to say a big thank you to Hungerford Town Council, Northwood Investors, D&J Cole, Newbury Building Society, Castle Windows, Kintbury Parish Council, Rivar Ltd, Jones Robinson, Thatcham Town Council, Highclere Castle and many others for their anonymous donations.

If you are planning to hold a fundraising event for the Parcel Fund – maybe a coffee morning, a dress down day, a sponsored walk or anything else – please contact us to arrange for a photographer to come along.

If you would like to contribute financially please, send a cheque made payable to ‘NWN Over 80s’ Parcel Fund’ to Jo Fulker, Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury, Berkshire RG14 2DW.

If you would like to add a name of an elderly resident who is over 80 years old living in Newbury, Hungerford or Thatcham to the list, or to make any other enquiries, email jo.fulker@newburynews.co.uk