Parking concerns delay homes plan

PAMBER Heath Parish Council will delay giving its view on proposals to construct 12 affordable houses on land at Pamber Heath Road until parking issues have been addressed by the developer.

More than 60 residents attended a parish council meeting last week following an anonymous letter which encouraged people to object to the plans.

Hastoe Housing Association also attended the meeting to answer some of the concerns.

Many of the objections centre around inadequate parking, and the developer promised to investigate further.

Pamber Heath Parish Council raised concerns in August, saying: “Pamber Heath Road is a well-used road and the access to the site needs to be carefully planned.”

The regional head of development of the Hastoe Group, Karen Hillhouse, said: “We met with the planning case officer on October 6 to understand better the concerns raised by both highways and the urban designer. We are working through both, and we are confident we can make any necessary adjustments to gain approval.

“In respect of highways we are preparing a Transport Statement to demonstrate safe access.

“This additional work will take approximately eight weeks.

“When the additional work is completed we will, of course, consult the parish council and arrange to share any amended drawings and the Transport Statement for their comment.”

Clerk for Pamber Heath Parish Council, Leonie Browne, said: “The council will await an update on the application before discussing it at the next meeting.”

Mrs Browne wrote a letter in July to Basingstoke and Deane Borough Council in general support of the application.

The letter said: “For some years Pamber Parish Council, with the support of HARAH [Hampshire Alliance for Rural Affordable Housing], have been trying to identify a suitable site for the building of affordable housing for local people.

“The council appreciates that the land outlined in this proposal would not normally be considered for development, but urges the planning department to accept that this is a Rural Exception Site, particularly as there is no other suitable site within the parish.”

While the parish council generally agree with the planning proposals owing to the demand for affordable housing, they have decided to delay their final decision following the number of objections received.

Mrs Browne said: “At the meeting there were approximately 60 residents in attendance and only one who was pro the proposals.

“We have 15 requests for affordable housing from residents, but they are too intimidated to attend the meetings to support the proposals.”

The next meeting of Pamber Heath Parish Council will be held on November 13.