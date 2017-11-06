go

Family of woman who died in Calcot pay tribute to their "angel"

Man remains in police custody on suspicion of murder

Dan Cooper

Reporter:

Dan Cooper

Contact:

01635 886632

THE family of a Simone Grainger, who died in Calcot on Saturday, say they have been torn apart by the death of their "angel".

A 32-year-old man from Reading has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with this investigation and is currently in police custody.

Tonight, a statement issued by her family read: "We are a family lost in grief on an unprecedented scale.

"Our angel Simone was a young mother, daughter, sister, cousin, granddaughter, niece and a friend to so many. She was beautiful and kind and put so much into being all those things.

"Anyone who new Simone will share our loss and feel the anguish and pain that has ripped through us all at this time.

"Torn away from us in such tragic terms, our memories are all we are left with.

"Over the coming days and weeks, we as a family will somehow learn to rebuild, protect and love the two precious little ones left behind.

"We miss you so much Simone, your smile and spirit will never leave us.

"Rest in peace angel".

