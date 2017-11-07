Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

AN electrician from Newbury who brutally murdered his friend of 10 years in a row over money has been given a life sentence

Thirty-one-year-old Gary Crossan kicked Malcolm ‘Raggie’ Wright to death, then desperately tried to cover his tracks.

Crossan is now beginning his sentence with a judge's condemnation ringing in his ears.

