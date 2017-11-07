go

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

Former Newbury electrician Gary Crossan must serve at least 14 years

John Garvey

John Garvey

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

AN electrician from Newbury who brutally murdered his friend of 10 years in a row over money has been given a life sentence

Thirty-one-year-old Gary Crossan kicked Malcolm ‘Raggie’ Wright to death, then desperately tried to cover his tracks.

Crossan is now beginning his sentence with a judge's condemnation ringing in his ears.

For the full story, pick up a copy of the Newbury Weekly News on Thursday.

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend
Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

Former Newbury electrician Gary Crossan must serve at least 14 years

 
