The Woodspeen's general manager wins highest culinary honour

THE general manager of The Woodspeen has received the UK’s highest culinary and hospitality honour.

Alessandro Fasoli was presented with The Master of Culinary Arts (MCA) award at a gala dinner at Claridge’s in London recently.

The Master of Culinary Arts is held every four years and is seen to be the ultimate accolade, awarded in recognition of outstanding craftsmanship for chefs, pastry chefs and restaurant managers.

Hosted by The Royal Academy of Culinary Arts and launched in 1987, the awards celebrate those who display a mastery of the complex and advanced specialised knowledge and skills in culinary arts and restaurant management.

Together with a commis of their choice, Restaurant Management & Service finalists were assessed on their preparation and the service of a four-course meal to two tables each, one of three covers and one of four.

The menu included Laurent Perrier Champagne, four wines and a digestive.

Mr Fasoli choose Alexandra Spatar, assistant restaurant manager at The Woodspeen, to assist him.

Speaking about his award, Mr Fasoli said: "The MCA award is something extremely special, it is the top as there is no other award after that; it is a career statement that I think reflects my relentless passion for excellence.

“To have been awarded on my first attempt makes myself and our great team feel very proud.”

John Campbell, Chef-patron of The Woodspeen said: “What a wonderful achievement, the MCA really is the pinnacle of craftsmanship.

“We are all delighted for Alex, and achieving this award in the first year is a testament to Alex’s tireless commitment to his craft.”

Amongst the 16 who reached finals, staged throughout September, were leading chefs, pastry chefs and restaurant managers from some of the best establishments in the UK.

The seven winners of the MCA were those who demonstrated to the judges the exceptional standard required to achieve the honour.

Brian J. Turner CBE, president of the Royal Academy of Culinary Arts, said: “This prominent award is based on perfection.

“The judges, experienced industry professionals and MCA holders themselves, are looking for candidates to deliver the highest standards under the extremes of pressure that working in the catering industry demands on a day-to-day basis.

“It is for this reason that only a very few candidates ever achieve this standard. It takes real courage to enter the MCA and exceptional skill, to reach the finals.”