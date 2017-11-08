Tank powers up Poppy Appeal

THE launch of Kingsclere’s Poppy Appeal took place on Saturday – and was marked with the arrival of a tank on the village green.

The military rear-link command vehicle, provided by John Davies – ex-Royal Corps of Signals – was available for visitors to explore, inside and out.

It was designed to raise awareness for the annual Royal British Legion Poppy Appeal.

Mark Holden, ex-Royal Signals, said: “People are very generous with their money. At a time when there is less and less money, if you want them to donate you have to give something unusual.”

The Crown pub was open at 8am providing tea, coffee and bacon sandwiches.

The new landlady, Suzanne Windmill, said: “We are quite passionate about the British Legion and wanted to do something to support them.”

Kingsclere Poppy Appeal organiser Wendy Morgan said: “I took over the appeal last year and ran it as my predecessor had done, but this year I wanted to put my mark on it.

“We were here at 7am getting the tank in place.

“All the people caught up in the traffic [caused by the tank] were very understanding.”

A ‘Silent Soldier’ – a life-size silhouette of a First World War soldier – was also installed in the garden of The Crown to commemorate the end of the First World War in 1918.

Dramatic lighting means at night the shadow of the soldier will fill the side of the pub wall.

It will remain in place until Remembrance Sunday.

The ‘Silent Soldier’ is a national initiative which has seen the silhouettes of soldiers placed within communities.