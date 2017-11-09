go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, an electrician from Newbury is sentenced for kicking his ‘friend’ to death then taunting him as he lay dying.

In other news, a supermarket looks set to be forced out of Newbury.  

Also this week, proposals to bring medical services to a village have been scuppered.  

Meanwhile, the best in business have been honoured at an awards ceremony hosted by the NWN. 

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a man is beginning a life sentencing for kicking to death a former pupil of the town’s John O’Gaunt School.

In Thatcham this week, a woman has returned from an incredible but terrifying voyage and a young dancer has been awarded for her determination.  

And on the Hampshire pages, a Glampsite has been approved and there's high accolades for a Clere School football player.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk or call 01635 886632.

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Yob throws paint over vulnerable Mencap pair in Newbury attack

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

Memories and music in Leckhampstead tonight
Memories and music in Leckhampstead tonight

1881 census, maps and other documents and will also be open for viewing

 
Aircraft overshot Brimpton runway and ended up in crop field

 
Garland pupils design own library with help of IKEA

 
Thatcham pub sells at auction

 

