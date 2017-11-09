Memories and music in Leckhampstead tonight

LECKHAMPSTEAD Church will host a unique evening of music and memories from 7pm this evening (Friday).

The event will feature an organ recital by the Rev Mary Harwood and a display of village memorabilia dated from 1761 onwards.

The display will include items on Cpl Lawrence Thomas DCM (pictured) who fought at Gallipoli during the First World War, plus newspaper reports describing conditions at that time.

Cpl Thomas was the son of William Kent Thomas of Thicket Farm, Leckhampstead, who ran the well-known carrier’s business between Newbury, Wantage and the surrounding area for many years in the early 20th century.

His carrier wagon had the following places painted on its side: Brightwalton, Chaddleworth, Thicket, Leckhampstead, Boxford, Westbrook, Farnborough, Wantage, Bagnor, Winterbourne, North Heath, Lilley, Catmore and Newbury.

The display will include a copy of the 1881 census in Leckhampstead, maps and other documents and will also be open for viewing on Saturday between 10am and 4pm.