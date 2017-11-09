go

Aircraft overshot Brimpton runway and ended up in crop field

Pilot escaped injury in failed take-off

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Plane crashes into field at Brimpton airfield

A PILOT escaped injury when his aircraft crashed into a crop field after overrunning the runway at Brimpton Airfield, an investigation has found.

Police, fire and ambulance services were called to the airfield in Wasing Lane after the Piper PA-38-112 Tomahawk light aircraft ended up nose-down in the field on the morning of Wednesday, June 14 following an attempted take-off.

The 72-year-old pilot told the investigation that a crosswind had likely prevented the single-engine aircraft reaching the required speed of 55 to 60 knots for take-off, causing it to overshoot the 520m runway and plough into the field beyond.

Another pilot at the airfield, who had elected not to fly his aircraft owing to the weather conditions, witnessed the accident.

He reported that by the mid-point of the runway it was evident to him that the accident aircraft had insufficient speed to take off and had expected to see it brought to a stop, but instead it continued and subsequently overran the end of the runway.

Investigators from the Air Accident Investigation Branch (AAIB) heard how, prior to departing, the Piper tomahawk pilot, who was the only occupant of the aircraft, observed that the wind was gusting across the airfield.

AN AAIB report stated the pilot, who has 15,000 hours of flying experience, noted that as the take-off progressed, the aircraft did not achieve the expected acceleration, having only achieved a speed of 45 knots at the mid-point of the runway.

Despite this, the pilot told the investigation that he still “fully expected” the aircraft to reach sufficient speed to become airborne before reaching the end of the runway.

The report continued: “However, there was no further acceleration and the aircraft overran the runway, coming to rest nose-down in a crop field approximately 10 to 15m beyond the runway end.”

The pilot was uninjured and exited the plane without assistance.

The aircraft suffered damage to the propeller, engine, fuselage, nosewheel and wings.

The report from the AAIB concluded: “Given the ambient conditions on the day, the presence of a tailwind would have meant that adequate take-off performance could not be assured.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

Thatcham lodger ruined victims' 'faith in human nature'

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Murder investigation launched in Calcot

Yob throws paint over vulnerable Mencap pair in Newbury attack

Yob throws paint over vulnerable Mencap pair in Newbury attack

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

Life imprisonment for man who murdered his friend

News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...
News

In this week's Newbury Weekly News...

 
Memories and music in Leckhampstead tonight
News

Memories and music in Leckhampstead tonight

1881 census, maps and other documents and will also be open for viewing

 
News

Aircraft overshot Brimpton runway and ended up in crop field

 
News

Garland pupils design own library with help of IKEA

 
News

Thatcham pub sells at auction

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33