Garland pupils design own library with help of IKEA

PUPILS at a Burghfield school recently celebrated the opening of their new library, which they designed themselves.

The creative Year 4 youngsters at Garland Junior School won a competition by Swedish furniture giant IKEA to redesign a space in their school.

And their idea to create a brand new library in which pupils could enjoy immersing themselves in their books captured the imagination of the judging panel, who sent design specialists from IKEA to help realise the children’s plans.

The school also welcomed Holly Webb, author of the Maisie Hitchins and Animal Magic series of books, to cut the ribbon and help launch a new reading initiative.

Headteacher Emily Dawkins said after the launch: “It was wonderful to see the fruits of the children’s labours and those of the staff in setting up the library.

“I am sure the children will be reaping the benefits for years to come.

“We’ve introduced dedicated reading time for all pupils at the school.

“Our aim is to provide all of the ingredients possible to foster a love of reading, which will stay with the children long into the future.”

The pupils were actively involved throughout the process, working with IKEA staff and helping to determine the design for the much-needed library space.

The children collected ideas for colours and discussed the mood they wanted to create.

The new library will serve as the hub for the school’s Accelerated Reader programme, which allows pupils to undertake an online quiz after each book they’ve read.

The programme measures understanding and encourages progression through incrementally more challenging reads, while keeping fun at heart of the reading experience.

Ten-year-old Cordelia, who was one of the team that designed the library, said: “It makes me feel very proud to have helped achieve something for my school.”

Looking at the finished room, she added: “It’s very calming and peaceful.

“I think it will make people want to spend time in here reading.”