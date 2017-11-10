Harry's all art in his efforts for charity

A TADLEY boy is raising money for BBC Children in Need by drawing pictures to order for a donation.

Harry Pedley, aged six, has his own Facebook page – run by his parents – where he encourages people to donate money to the children’s charity in exchange for a piece of his artwork.

Harry’s dad Lee Pedley said: “Harry came home from school a few weeks ago and randomly said ‘I want to help other children and raise some money for Children in Need’ as his school had been talking about it.

“My wife asked Harry what he wanted to do and he said ‘Can I do art? And if people want a picture I can make them one’.

“This was the creation of Pictures for Pudsey as my wife and I said we would help him in his fundraising idea.”

Since Saturday, Harry has raised more than £70 and completed 17 pieces of art.

Mr Pedley added: “He hopes to raise as much as possible.”

If you would like a Picture for Pudsey, you can go to the Facebook page @picturesforpudsey

Alternatively, visit Twitter @pictures4pudsey

You can also donate on https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/picturesforpudsey