WHERE’S Rudolph?

A fantastic reindeer hunt begins in Newbury from Saturday and canters on until Sunday, November 19.

The festive event is organised by Newbury Business Improvement District (BID) and participants must follow the festive trail around the town centre, locating the 12 hidden reindeer as they go, to be in with a chance of winning a ride in Santa’s sleigh at the upcoming parade and Christmas lights switch-on on Sunday, November 26.

Entry forms can be downloaded from the Visit Newbury website or can be picked up from various retailers around town.

Completed forms should be posted into the ballot boxes found in Marks & Spencer, the Kennet Shopping centre and David Clulow Opticians.

Alternatively, email a scanned copy or photograph of your entry form to info@newburybid.com

Managing director of Newbury BID Russell Downing said: “Year on year the Newbury reindeer hunt succeeds in bringing festive joy to Newbury town centre.

“It is one of the first Christmas events of the calendar and the team at Newbury BID are thrilled to bring it back to Newbury again this year.”

See Visit Newbury’s Facebook page for more information.

For full details and a full list of where to collect your forms, go to www.visitnewbury.org.uk