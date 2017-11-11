Lions' bonfire night goes with a bang

THOUSANDS of people flocked to firework displays across West Berkshire at the weekend to celebrate bonfire night.

More than 6,000 people attended the Lions Club of Newbury’s annual charity display at Newbury Racecourse on Saturday.

The racecourse fireworks have been held for more than 35 years and provide much-needed funds that the Lions charity distributes throughout the year to local people in need.

President of the Newbury Lions Club, Diana Merchant, said: “I would say it was the best one we’ve had for years. It wouldn’t be possible without the fireworks committee and the team of volunteers who helped on the night.”

Celebrating 100 years of Lions Clubs around the world, the display was set to music from 1917 to the present day, remembering some of the important world events during that time.

Elsewhere, 1,000 people attended the Fireworks Fiesta held by the Friends of Pangbourne Primary School, on Saturday.

Pangbourne Silver Band entertained the revellers and a dedicated team of volunteers ran the barbecue, bar and other stalls.

The huge bonfire was lit just before the firework display, which was fired by Star Fireworks.

All money raised will be put towards current fundraising projects of new playground equipment and ICT equipment for Pangbourne Primary School.

Chieveley’s popular annual display, held at the Recreation Ground, was once again a sell-out.

The main event was preceded by a Guy competition, which this year had a theme of traditional Guys or superheroes, and a torchlight procession of the Guys led to the bonfire.

If you missed the fireworks last weekend, it’s not too late, as Bucklebury’s Cottage Inn bonfire and fireworks night will be held on Saturday, in support of the Royal British Legion.

Gates open at 6pm and the bonfire will be lit at 7.30pm, with the main display starting at 8pm.

Family tickets are £14 in advance or £17 on the gate. Single tickets cost £6 in advance or £7 on the gate and under-fives go free.