Kiera stars in England victory

A YEAR 11 pupil at The Clere School, Burghclere, was named woman of the match in the England under-17s football match against Scotland in Latvia last week.

Kiera Skeels, 15, travelled to Latvia between October 10 and 21 to play for the England under-17 women’s football team, where they beat Scotland 3-0.

She said: “My proudest moment was standing there singing the national anthem.

“It was an amazing opportunity, and I hope to be selected again and to be successful in my pursuit of an international football career.”

The Clere School PE teacher Corinne King said: “This was an amazing experience for her and we wish her the best of luck with her international football career.”

Kiera was chosen by the Reading Academy at the age of 12, and at 14 went to the Southampton Regional Talent Club.