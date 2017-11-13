go

Kiera stars in England victory

A year 11 pupil at the Clere is named woman of the match

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Kiera stars in England victory

A YEAR 11 pupil at The Clere School, Burghclere, was named woman of the match in the England under-17s football match against Scotland in Latvia last week. 

Kiera Skeels, 15, travelled to Latvia between October 10 and 21 to play for the England under-17 women’s football team, where they beat Scotland 3-0.

She said: “My proudest moment was standing there singing the national anthem.

“It was an amazing opportunity, and I hope to be selected again and to be successful in my pursuit of an international football career.”

The Clere School PE teacher Corinne King said: “This was an amazing experience for her and we wish her the best of luck with her international football career.”

Kiera was chosen by the Reading Academy at the age of 12, and at 14 went to the Southampton Regional Talent Club.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

Thatcham pub sells at auction

Thatcham pub sells at auction

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Thatcham residents 'overcharged' by £60k for local services

thatcham town council logo

News

Kiera stars in England victory
News

Kiera stars in England victory

A year 11 pupil at the Clere is named woman of the match

 
Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development
News

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Demolition works expected to start later this month

 
News

Newbury law firm worker completes gruelling Iceland trek

 
News

Theale Green School achieves sporting hat trick

 
News

We shall remember them....

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33