go

Newbury law firm worker completes gruelling Iceland trek

“One minute we’d be trying to see through the blinding sun, then suddenly a storm or blizzard would hit"

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

Newbury law firm worker completes gruelling Iceland trek

A BUSINESS development manager at Newbury-based law firm Coffin Mew raised £3,000 for St Wilfrid’s Hospice after scaling three of Iceland’s largest volcanos in a “brutal” four-day team challenge.

Justin White’s gruelling trek included the still active Eyjafjallajökull, which was the cause of 2010’s disruptive ash cloud.

Speaking after completing the challenge, he said: “The weather kept changing from one extreme to the other – it was brutal.

“One minute we’d be trying to see through the blinding sun, then suddenly a storm or blizzard would hit, and we’d be clinging on to the side of a volcano for dear life.

“Temperatures went down to minus 25 degrees and I ran out of water at one point.”

Despite the hardships, Mr White completed the expedition successfully and was one of just a handful of people to reach the summit of Eyjafjallajökull, after a 13-hour hike across a glacier.

“It wasn’t all hard work,” he said. “Iceland has some breath-taking scenery and the trip had its lighter moments as one of my best friends, Mark Osbourne, came with me.

“One time he was walking ahead and fell, disappearing into a pile of mushy ice right in front of me.

“It was highly entertaining.”

Mr White entered the challenge after turning 50 and vowed to do more for charity.

He explained: “The independent St Wilfrid’s Hospice is an enormously worthwhile cause that is close to my heart.

“I have been blown away by the generosity of my friends, Coffin Mew colleagues, business partners and the public.

“The support for my expedition has been great and means the world to me.”

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

Thatcham pub sells at auction

Thatcham pub sells at auction

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Thatcham residents 'overcharged' by £60k for local services

thatcham town council logo

News

Kiera stars in England victory
News

Kiera stars in England victory

A year 11 pupil at the Clere is named woman of the match

 
Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development
News

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Demolition works expected to start later this month

 
News

Newbury law firm worker completes gruelling Iceland trek

 
News

Theale Green School achieves sporting hat trick

 
News

We shall remember them....

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33