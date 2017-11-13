go

Theale Green School achieves sporting hat trick

PE department receives national accolade for third year in a row

Chris Ord

Reporter:

Chris Ord

Contact:

01635 886639

THEALE Green School has hit a sporting hat-trick, after achieving the top standard in a national scheme for the third year in a row.

The West Berkshire school’s PE department has been recognised for its commitment to sport and was awarded the accolade from the Government-led School Games Mark scheme.

Head of PE Tony Blinco said: “We are thrilled that the PE department has been awarded Gold Status for a third year.

“It is an amazing achievement and accolade, which recognises the success of our PE department in offering students excellent sporting opportunities.”

The School Games Mark launched in 2012 and is facilitated by the Youth Sport Trust to reward schools for their commitment to the development of competition across their school and into their community.

