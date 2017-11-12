go

We shall remember them....

Services to honour the fallen held across the district today

REMEMBRANCE services have been held across the district today (Sunday), as West Berkshire honoured its wartime fallen.

In all, thousands of people attended services in Newbury, Thatcham, Hungerford and surrounding villages, with the torch being passed from older generations to the youngest cub, guide and beaver scouts.

Newbury Remembrance Sunday
