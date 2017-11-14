Sports pavilion reaches its goal

HANNINGTON residents celebrated the re-opening of Michael’s Field sports pavilion with a turn-up-and-play football match on Sunday.

Work on the pavilion started in July this year, along with repairs to the field’s cricket strip and car park, which had fallen into disrepair through years of underfunding and lack of use.

Chair of the Michael’s Field committee, Tania Brooks, said: “The opening was a great success with numerous local residents turning up to play football or to watch and drink Prosecco.

“Kingsclere under-12s were also playing on that day, so it was a busy field of football in the sunshine.

“We are now hoping that the much-enhanced building with new kitchen and showers and enlarged central room will attract local events, parties, cricket and football matches and bring in enough revenue to make the field financially sustainable.”

Michael’s Field was given to Hannington village in perpetuity by the parents of Captain Michael Mosley, who was killed in action in the Battle of El Alamein in Egypt during the Second World War.

The refurbishment of the pavilion is the result of a fundraising drive.

It was kick-started when Captain Mosley’s great-niece, Kath Clarke, who also lives in Hannington, completed a sponsored walk from his Oxford college back to his home to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The committee still needs to raise £10,000 for the children’s play area, which has had to be closed due to health and safety concerns.

Donations can be made at http://virginmoneygiving.com/fund/michaelsfieldplayground