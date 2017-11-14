go

Sports pavilion reaches its goal

Hannington residents celebrated the reopening of their sport's pavilion

Charlotte Booth

Reporter:

Charlotte Booth

Contact:

01635 886637

Sports pavilion reaches its goal

HANNINGTON residents celebrated the re-opening of Michael’s Field sports pavilion with a turn-up-and-play football match on Sunday.

Work on the pavilion started in July this year, along with repairs to the field’s cricket strip and car park, which had fallen into disrepair through years of underfunding and lack of use.

Chair of the Michael’s Field committee, Tania Brooks, said: “The opening was a great success with numerous local residents turning up to play football or to watch and drink Prosecco. 

“Kingsclere under-12s were also playing on that day, so it was a busy field of football in the sunshine.

“We are now hoping that the much-enhanced building with new kitchen and showers and enlarged central room will attract local events, parties, cricket and football matches and bring in enough revenue to make the field financially sustainable.” 

Michael’s Field was given to Hannington village in perpetuity by the parents of Captain Michael Mosley, who was killed in action in the Battle of El Alamein in Egypt during the Second World War. 

The refurbishment of the pavilion is the result of a fundraising drive.

It was kick-started when Captain Mosley’s great-niece, Kath Clarke, who also lives in Hannington, completed a sponsored walk from his Oxford college back to his home to mark the 100th anniversary of his birth.

The committee still needs to raise £10,000 for the children’s play area, which has had to be closed due to health and safety concerns. 

Donations can be made at http://virginmoneygiving.com/fund/michaelsfieldplayground

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Newbury Weekly News

Characters left: 1000

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Newbury town centre supermarket to close to make way for new development

Thatcham residents 'overcharged' by £60k for local services

thatcham town council logo

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

Council refuses 2,000-home development at Sandleford

District to honour war dead at remembrance parades today

District to honour war dead at remembrance parades today

News

Sports pavilion reaches its goal
News

Sports pavilion reaches its goal

Hannington residents celebrated the reopening of their sport's pavilion

 
Estate agent gets £10,000 matchfunding for Rosemary Appeal
News

Estate agent gets £10,000 matchfunding for Rosemary Appeal

“With community at the heart of our business, becoming involved with an appeal like this is a natural step for us"

 
News

Care home gets boost rating from health watchdog

 
News

Fly-tipping costs West Berkshire tax payers £70,000

3comments

 
News

Crafters asked to get creative for Thatcham's mayor

 

Newbury News Limited - Newspaper House, Faraday Road, Newbury

Powered by Miles 33