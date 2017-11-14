Estate agent gets £10,000 matchfunding for Rosemary Appeal



NEWBURY estate agents Jones Robinson announced they will give a further £10,000 via The Good Exchange online match-funding platform to help the Rosemary Appeal.

The £10,000 gift – which is in addition to £10,000 already donated – is being awarded as match-funding through the Greenham Trust Good Exchange scheme, which means all donations made to the Rosemary Appeal through this route will be doubled, turning £10,000 into £20,000.

Fundraiser and spokesman for The Rosemary Appeal Colin Weatherup said: “We are extremely grateful to Jones Robinson for offering another tranche of funding to the Rosemary Appeal.

“Companies pledging to match individual donations through The Good Exchange demonstrate how the local community and business can work together in partnership to achieve goals that benefit the wider community and the match funding approach offers a great incentive for more donors to get involved.

“We are so grateful for the amazing generosity of the local community which has enabled us to start building work, but we still need your help.”

Since becoming The Rosemary Appeal’s official corporate sponsor in February, Jones Robinson has been busy organising a number of events to raise awareness and funds.

The estate agents held a 24-hour static cycle ride, which raised more than £4,000 through sponsorship, cake sales and bucket donations.

More recently, staff organised a rounders tournament for local businesses and added a further £1,250 to the fundraising pot.

Partner Charles Robinson said: “With community at the heart of our business, becoming involved with an appeal like this is a natural step for us.

“It has been a real pleasure talking to people and raising awareness of this fantastic and important cause which affects so many and is so close to our hearts.”

The Rosemary Appeal is raising £4.5m for a new centre at West Berkshire Community Hospital, providing essential facilities to the local community, including day therapy, chemotherapy, renal dialysis, IV therapies and a CT Scanner.