Care home gets boost rating from health watchdog

STAFF at Hungerford Care Home are celebrating after a health watchdog rated its services as ‘good’.

The accolade for the Hungerford Newtown facility, run by Brighterkind, came in a report by the Care Quality Commission, following an unannounced two-day inspection in August.

Hungerford Care Home caters for up to 59 older people with nursing needs, some of whom also live with varying degrees of dementia.

Inspectors rated the service as safe, effective, caring, responsive and well led.

Specifically, inspectors said: “People and relatives felt people were safely cared for within the service where risks were identified, steps were taken to minimise them.

“Relatives felt staff were competent and well trained and felt they met people’s health and nutritional needs effectively...staff were kind and caring.

“People’s dignity and privacy were supported.

“The service provided people with a range of high-quality activities, outings and entertainment.

“Activity staff were highly creative and positively motivated to continually develop this aspect of care.

“The service had received external national awards and was praised for its ethos, team culture and training.”

The report also acknowledged: “Although recruitment was challenging and the service had experienced significant staff turnover, new staff were being recruited continually.”

Although the food was good, the report added: “We noted the menus placed on tables did not always match the meals offered.

“The change of pudding on day one was explained to people by the chef, but other amendments were not explained, which may have led to confusion.”

It continued: “One relative told us their family member’s general wellbeing had improved noticeably since the current registered manager had taken over.

“Healthcare records matched what people told us and indicated regular and timely access to external healthcare.

“We saw only one instance where staff did not work in a way which respected dignity and privacy, by cutting two people’s fingernails in the lounge, rather than in their bedrooms.

“The registered manager said she would remind staff this was not appropriate.”