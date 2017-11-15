Children's seasonal songs at Newbury care home

YEAR 2 children at John Rankin Infant School entertained residents of the Argyle Care Home in Newbury recently when they visited to sing them harvest songs.

The residents watched as they sang autumnal tunes for their enjoyment.

Executive headteacher Felix Rayner said: “This trip displays the very heart of what John Rankin Schools are about – showing our wonderful children the importance of community spirit and enabling them to meet with and learn from people across our society.”

Year 2 teacher Miss Strickland added: “Developing strong connections between older adults and their community is proven to have tremendous benefits for both young and old.

“The children learn respect and understand that they can make a difference in someone’s day, and that’s an important life skill.”