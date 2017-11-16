go

IN this week’s Newbury Weekly News, developers and objectors to 2,000-homes at Sandleford park have responded to the scheme being refused. 

In other news, offensive objections to a muslim centre have been branded "a sad representation of Newbury."

Also this week, a "worrying" trend among young people at risk of harm in West Berkshire has been noted.

Meanwhile, a school is reviewing its risk assessments of Remembrance assemblies.   

In this week’s Hungerford edition of the Newbury Weekly News, a report claims granting permission for a town housing development was one of the “worst examples of misguided housing policy” in the nation.

In Thatcham this week, you are being watched.   

And on the Hampshire pages, council tax is said to be 30 per cent lower than the Hampshire average.

As always, there’s also a roundup of the week’s entertainment and sport, and of course this week’s £25 free fuel giveaway.

If you've got a news story email the newsdesk at newsdesk@newburynews.co.uk or call 01635 886632.

