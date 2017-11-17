Rosemary is to the Lamb's taste

A YOUNGSTER battling kidney disease has presented a cheque to The Rosemary Appeal on behalf of regulars at The Lamb Inn in Newbury.

Fifteen-year-old Tyler Loveridge suffers from Nephrotic Syndrome.

Licensee Ann Ayliffe, whose daughter is also battling a kidney condition, said: “We were proud to present the cheque for The Rosemary Appeal.

“It’s our charity of choice as most people have been touched by cancer in some way, but most importantly we know the desperate need for a kidney dialysis centre here in Newbury.”

Tyler is a pub regular, who goes in to play pool with his father.

Ms Ayliffe added: “We raised the money by holding golf fun days, quizzes, bingo and various other small events.”

The Lamb Inn’s next event in support of The Rosemary Appeal is on Saturday, November 25 when regulars will compete in a ‘soup cook-off’.

The Rosemary Appeal will finance the £4.5m Greenham Trust Wing, which will provide state-of-the-art cancer treatment and renal dialysis at West Berkshire Community Hospital.