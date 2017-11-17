Sandleford did not address impact on A339

A HAMPSHIRE county councillor has given his reaction to news that plans for West Berkshire’s largest housing development of 2,000-homes at Sandleford Park – which borders Hampshire at the southern end – have been thrown out.

West Berkshire Council refused plans for the sprawling development in south Newbury because of a lack of detail in the proposals.

Bloor Homes and the Sandleford Farm Partnership submitted plans in 2015 for up to 2,000 houses, as well as retail and business space.

Hampshire County Council was consulted on the application and raised concerns about the traffic impact on the present infrastructure.

The proposed housing development would affect the A34/A343 junction and the A339/B4640 Swan Roundabout Junction and Hampshire County Council felt the impact on these junctions had not been addressed adequately in the plans.

Councillor for Whitchurch and The Cleres, Tom Thacker, said his objections still remain. He said: “Any development there should take into account the traffic on the A339.

“The West Berkshire traffic policy shouldn’t be designed to send traffic to the A339, which is detrimental to the community along Newtown Road.

“The A339 needs to be looked at in general as the route between Newtown and Basingstoke.

“It needs to be made into a dual carriageway. West Berkshire should not be forcing A34 traffic down the Newtown straight.

“I feel very strongly about that.”

West Berkshire Council said it had refused the plans because of the lack of detail in the proposals and plans for such a large development and no positive sign of that situation changing.

In a statement the council said it had “a duty to ensure applicants manage the impact of developments on the local community” when it considers planning applications.